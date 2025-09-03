2,694 Shares in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 130.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,785 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $146,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 215.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,688,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 1,015,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.91.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 61.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

