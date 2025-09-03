Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Eppers purchased 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $107,701.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,635.44. This represents a 12.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.89 per share, for a total transaction of $249,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,074.75. This represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,602 shares of company stock valued at $817,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SIGI. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.44. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.24). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

