Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $199.14 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.59.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

