Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $2.73 Million Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of S. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $63,120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in SentinelOne by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,702 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $33,628,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,199,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $552,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,972,962.60. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $100,865.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 590,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,641.55. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on S. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

NYSE:S opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

