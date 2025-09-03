Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for APA

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for APA in a report issued on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cfra Research raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. APA has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in APA by 3,303.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 268,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 260,313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of APA by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 34.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 68,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 2,709.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

