AQR Capital Management LLC Has $669.82 Million Stock Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,049,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306,796 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 0.7% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $669,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.8% in the first quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Centene by 6.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Centene by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNC opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

