Ariel Investments LLC Has $179.88 Million Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,713,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932,284 shares during the quarter. OneSpaWorld makes up approximately 2.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 10.24% of OneSpaWorld worth $179,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 2,005.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 1.0%

OSW opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 7.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $675,529.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 332,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,010.55. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $498,612.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 151,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,304.43. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,920. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

