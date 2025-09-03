Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Global X Uranium ETF $URA

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

