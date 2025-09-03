Enhabit, Inc. $EHAB Stake Decreased by AREX Capital Management LP

AREX Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,477,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,275 shares during the quarter. Enhabit makes up about 44.5% of AREX Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AREX Capital Management LP’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $21,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enhabit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Enhabit by 295.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Enhabit by 10.7% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Ryan Solomon purchased 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 193,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,095.52. This trade represents a 5.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $398.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.69. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.39 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Enhabit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enhabit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

