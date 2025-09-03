Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Sells 545,000 Shares of TransAlta Corporation $TAC

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 145,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 69,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 48,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 10,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. TransAlta Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.94 million. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -45.24%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

