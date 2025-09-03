Echelon Resources Ltd (ECH) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on September 29th

Echelon Resources Ltd (ASX:ECH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 177.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.

Echelon Resources Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand, Australia, and Indonesia. It also develops, produces, and sells natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and condensate. The company was formerly known as New Zealand Oil & Gas Limited and Echelon Resources Limited in July 2024.

