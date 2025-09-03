EDU Holdings Limited (EDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 189.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st.

EDU Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.07. The company has a market cap of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Get EDU alerts:

About EDU

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

EDU Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides tertiary education services in Australia. The company offers vocational education and training services, including accredited certificate and diploma level courses in health and community services to international students. It also provides higher education services in the areas of creative therapies, counselling and psychotherapy, and early childhood education for domestic and international students.

Receive News & Ratings for EDU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.