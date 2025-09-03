EDU Holdings Limited (EDU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 189.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st.
EDU Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.07. The company has a market cap of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.66.
About EDU
