Ariel Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 112,578 Owens Corning Inc $OC

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 17.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 36.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 50.0% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of OC opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $123.40 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.50 and its 200 day moving average is $143.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

