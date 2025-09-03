TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 19th

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a 9.1% increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.11%.The company had revenue of $103.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBK shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TriCo Bancshares

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.