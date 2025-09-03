Ariel Investments LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Ariel Investments LLC cut its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 157,242 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 659.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,923,000 after purchasing an additional 689,979 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of KB opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.657 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. KB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

