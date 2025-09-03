Joyce Co. Ltd Announces Final Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:JYC)

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 327.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.
Joyce Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $143.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.87.
Joyce Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joyce
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Joyce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joyce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.