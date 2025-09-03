ZimVie Inc. $ZIMV Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 174.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,589 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ZimVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZimVie by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ZimVie by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ZimVie by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZimVie by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZimVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ZimVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of ZimVie from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZimVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.37. ZimVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.11 million, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.The business had revenue of $116.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

