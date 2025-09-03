Trane Technologies plc (TT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $14.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $410.87 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

