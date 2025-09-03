LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT Stake Reduced by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular comprises approximately 1.7% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $95.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $999,197.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,802.64. This represents a 37.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $274,104. This trade represents a 46.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,815 shares of company stock valued at $11,280,206. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.