Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. $NGS Shares Sold by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. reduced its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group makes up about 2.0% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $14,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4,293.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth about $1,458,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.87 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Natural Gas Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Natural Gas Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Natural Gas Services Group

In related news, Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 413,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,017.50. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean K. Holley acquired 4,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $99,135.52. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,048 shares in the company, valued at $99,135.52. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Stories

