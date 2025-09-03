MDxHealth SA $MDXH Shares Bought by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,992 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 11.04% of MDxHealth worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,033,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 715.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 459.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 156,100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDXH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MDxHealth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of MDxHealth stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. MDxHealth SA has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $170.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 374.98% and a negative net margin of 34.98%. MDxHealth has set its Q2 2025 guidance at -0.150–0.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that MDxHealth SA will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

