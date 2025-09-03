1,095,652 Shares in Alpha Cognition Inc. $ACOG Bought by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Cognition Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,095,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alpha Cognition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Alpha Cognition during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Cognition by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 47,928 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,356,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACOG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Cognition in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alpha Cognition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Cognition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Alpha Cognition

In other news, Director Robert James Wills bought 15,000 shares of Alpha Cognition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $127,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $127,350. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip Joseph Mertz sold 27,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $250,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,158. This trade represents a 55.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Cognition Price Performance

Shares of ACOG stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. Alpha Cognition Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million.

Alpha Cognition Profile

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

