AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys 35,950 Shares of Benitec Biopharma Limited $BNTC

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Benitec Biopharma were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 77,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 71,161 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 4.0%

BNTC stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma Limited has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benitec Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTC

About Benitec Biopharma

(Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.