Forge Global Holdings, Inc. $FRGE Shares Purchased by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 793.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489,424 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 31.87% of Forge Global worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Forge Global by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 685,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 534,717 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth $231,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 245,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 200,110 shares during the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Forge Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Forge Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Forge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:FRGE opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $244.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.28. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $153,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 575,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,833,964.10. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Nevin bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $44,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,408.60. This trade represents a 8.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,810 shares of company stock valued at $236,393. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

