AWM Investment Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. $OPK

AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,500,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 293,740 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $21,111,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,588,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 2,112,382 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OPKO Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,697,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 164,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.40. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.74 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $891,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 214,676,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,372,911.36. This trade represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPK has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

