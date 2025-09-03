AWM Investment Company Inc. Grows Position in GrowGeneration Corp. $GRWG

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 5.52% of GrowGeneration worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GrowGeneration by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 449.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 103,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Price Performance

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 29.84%.The company had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.96 million. GrowGeneration has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Wall Street Zen raised GrowGeneration from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

