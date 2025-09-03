AWM Investment Company Inc. Buys 27,437 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. $REAX

AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of REAX stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $540.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Real Brokerage declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REAX shares. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Real Brokerage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

View Our Latest Report on Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.