Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.46 EPS

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($1.46), RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SIGY opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. Sigyn Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -1.17.

Sigyn Therapeutics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.2%.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats.

