Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.40) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cambridge Cognition had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%.
Cambridge Cognition Stock Up 4.6%
COG opened at GBX 34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.23 million, a P/E ratio of -739.13 and a beta of 0.72. Cambridge Cognition has a 12 month low of GBX 23.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 48.
Cambridge Cognition Company Profile
