Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.40) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Cambridge Cognition had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Up 4.6%

COG opened at GBX 34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.23 million, a P/E ratio of -739.13 and a beta of 0.72. Cambridge Cognition has a 12 month low of GBX 23.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 48.

Cambridge Cognition Company Profile

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

