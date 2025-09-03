Physiomics (LON:PYC) Trading 11.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). 29,600,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 6,010,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Physiomics Trading Down 4.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.57 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.44.

Physiomics Company Profile

Physiomics Plc provides consulting services to pharmaceutical companies in the areas of outsourced quantitative pharmacology and computational biology in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union Switzerland. The company offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

