Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.47), with a volume of 789995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.49).

Anexo Group Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of £40.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.26.

Anexo Group (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX 9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Anexo Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Anexo Group Plc will post 16.7073171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anexo Group

Anexo is a specialist integrated credit hire and legal services group focused on providing replacement vehicles to consumers who have been involved in a non-fault accident, and has a dedicated housing disrepair team to help tenants facing category 1 hazards resolve the issues with the landlord and allow for essential report works to take place.

