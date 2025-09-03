Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.600-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital set a $65.00 target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Sunday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

