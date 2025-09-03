Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CODYY. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 1.9%
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
