ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PUMP

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE PUMP opened at $5.02 on Monday. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $521.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $326.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 221,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.