23,299 Shares in Spire Global, Inc. $SPIR Acquired by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter worth approximately $10,056,000. 325 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter worth approximately $15,169,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Spire Global by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Spire Global by 20.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 215,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Spire Global Stock Up 1.3%

SPIR stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $284.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Insider Activity

In other Spire Global news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 130,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $1,594,839.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,614,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,773,937.75. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Messer sold 16,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $180,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,372.70. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,464. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

