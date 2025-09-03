Atlantic Investment Management Inc. Invests $7.41 Million in Ashland Inc. $ASH

Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,000. Ashland comprises approximately 4.1% of Atlantic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Ashland at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 2,736.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ashland by 212.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ashland by 63.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 285.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 1,745.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.34 million. Ashland had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 46.01%.The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Ashland has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently -8.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ASH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASH

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.