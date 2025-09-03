AWM Investment Company Inc. Invests $775,000 in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. $BDTX

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.88% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 429.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDTX opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.93. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Black Diamond Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

