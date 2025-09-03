AWM Investment Company Inc. Invests $775,000 in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. $BDTX

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2025

AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTXFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.88% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 429.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

BDTX opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.93. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Black Diamond Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Read Our Latest Report on BDTX

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.