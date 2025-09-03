Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $7.84 Million in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $275.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $280.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.44.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $10,817,993.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,236,182.56. This trade represents a 21.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,555,071. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

