Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 248,716 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $46,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $118.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24. The company has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $129.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

