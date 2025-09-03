LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.05. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of $101.80 and a 52-week high of $159.97.

Get LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.