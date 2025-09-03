LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.05. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52-week low of $101.80 and a 52-week high of $159.97.
About LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Featured Stories
