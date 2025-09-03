Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 968 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $39,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,961,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,824,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.26. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.91.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

