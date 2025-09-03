Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.29 Million

Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Fwog (SOL) has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Fwog (SOL) token can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Fwog (SOL) has a market cap of $37.55 million and $2.29 million worth of Fwog (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fwog (SOL) Profile

Fwog (SOL)’s launch date was August 1st, 2024. Fwog (SOL)’s total supply is 975,635,328 tokens. Fwog (SOL)’s official website is fwogsol.xyz. Fwog (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @solfwog.

Buying and Selling Fwog (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Fwog (SOL) (FWOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Fwog (SOL) has a current supply of 975,635,328. The last known price of Fwog (SOL) is 0.03923953 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $2,134,059.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fwogsol.xyz/.”

