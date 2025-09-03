Pump.fun (PUMP) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, Pump.fun has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pump.fun token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Pump.fun has a total market capitalization of $795.03 million and approximately $306.91 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,056.48 or 0.99676410 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109,976.68 or 0.98707259 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.46 or 0.00355834 BTC.

Pump.fun Token Profile

Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,000,000,000 tokens. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpdotfun. The official website for Pump.fun is pump.fun.

Buying and Selling Pump.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.00380384 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 221 active market(s) with $322,711,448.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pump.fun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pump.fun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

