Wrapped Bera (WBERA) Price Reaches $2.30 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bera (WBERA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Wrapped Bera token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00002060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bera has a total market cap of $47.09 million and $1.91 million worth of Wrapped Bera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bera has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bera Token Profile

Wrapped Bera’s total supply is 20,516,696 tokens. Wrapped Bera’s official website is berachain.com. Wrapped Bera’s official Twitter account is @berachain.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bera

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bera (WBERA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Bera Chain platform. Wrapped Bera has a current supply of 20,516,695.96707334. The last known price of Wrapped Bera is 2.32602538 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,827,728.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berachain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bera using one of the exchanges listed above.

