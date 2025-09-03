Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Up 68.4% – Should You Buy?

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 68.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 684,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 239,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

