Global Dollar (USDG) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Global Dollar (USDG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Global Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Dollar has a total market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Global Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Global Dollar Profile

Global Dollar’s genesis date was October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 550,095,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. The official website for Global Dollar is globaldollar.com. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar. Global Dollar’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481.

Buying and Selling Global Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 550,095,636.424143. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.99963729 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $7,121,486.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

