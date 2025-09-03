Hey Anon Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.37 Million (ANON)

Hey Anon (ANON) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Hey Anon has a total market cap of $39.37 million and $449.77 thousand worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hey Anon token can now be bought for $2.93 or 0.00002632 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hey Anon has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hey Anon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111,056.48 or 0.99676410 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,976.68 or 0.98707259 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.46 or 0.00355834 BTC.

About Hey Anon

Hey Anon’s launch date was December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,426,230 tokens. The official message board for Hey Anon is x.com/heyanonai. Hey Anon’s official website is heyanon.ai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai.

Buying and Selling Hey Anon

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 13,426,230.054133 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 2.99374862 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $341,899.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hey Anon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hey Anon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hey Anon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hey Anon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.