Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 3,737 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 45.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on J. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $145.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $152.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

