Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 2,130 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5175 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

