Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $861,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,792,479,000 after acquiring an additional 588,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,139,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,390,000 after acquiring an additional 974,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,241,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,489,000 after buying an additional 210,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,944,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $995,443,000 after buying an additional 210,506 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 55,522.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $778,336,000 after buying an additional 1,517,425 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,545 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,267 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $589.06 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $600.99. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

